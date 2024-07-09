FACT CHECK: Did Nobody Call For Mitch McConnell To Step Down?

A post shared on X claims that nobody called for Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell to step down after multiple freezing incidents.

Verdict: Misleading

Multiple Republicans and conservatives called for McConnell to step down.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden told House Democrats in a letter that he would be staying in the 2024 presidential race, according to CNN. Several House Democrats have called on Biden to step down amid his debate performance and concerns about his mental fitness, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been claiming that nobody called for McConnell to step down after his “freezing” incidents. McConnell visibly froze on camera on two separate occasions in 2023, according to BBC News.

This claim is false. Several Republicans and other conservative commentators called for McConnell to resign or step down, according to multiple news outlets. RELATED: No, Audio Does Not Show Keir Starmer Disparaging Liverpool)

For example, the New Republic reported in August 2023 that “Several Republican figures have spoken out against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell since his second freezing episode while addressing reporters on Wednesday.”

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed. Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it,” Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a frequent critic of McConnell said in a tweet at the time.

Newsweek reported that “[c]alls” for McConnell to resign intensified after his second freezing incident. An anonymous Republican senator said McConnell should step down as minority leader in July 2023, according to NBC News.

Biden called McConnell after the incidents and said the Republican senator sounded like “his old self,” NBC News reported in September 2023.