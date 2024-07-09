FACT CHECK: Did Robert Downey Jr. And Mel Gibson Start A Movie Studio?

A post shared on social media purports that Actor Robert Downey Jr. left mainstream Hollywood to create a new movie studio with Director Mel Gibson.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Downey told fellow actor Jodie Foster in a recent interview that he would consider playing the role of Tony Stark again, Forbes reported. Downey has previously won an Oscar for his portrayal of the superhero who is now dead in the franchise.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Downey no longer wants to work in Hollywood, but will create a new studio with Gibson. The post shared a photo of Gibson and a smaller one of Downey in the corner.

The caption reads, “BREAKING: Robert Downey Jr. Leaves Hollywood, Joins Mel Gibson’s New Un-Woke Film Production Studio.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this story is accurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspots. The article claims that Downey and Gibson will make movies without the influence of political correctness.

The website shares a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real. All of the articles, stories, and commentary found on Esspots.com are entirely fictitious and created for the purpose of entertainment only.

Gibson and Downey are friends and have discussed how they help one another through their various struggles, according to US Weekly. (RELATED: No, Action Stars Are Not Forming A ‘Non-Woke’ Actors’ Guild)

This is not the first time misinformation surrounding celebrities has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Travis Kelce accused former President Trump of “b**** behaviour.”