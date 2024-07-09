FACT CHECK: Did Robert Downey Jr. And Mel Gibson Start A Movie Studio?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Biden's Claim That Trump Referred To Veterans As 'Suckers And Losers'
FACT CHECK: Post Claims Zelenskyy's Wife Bought A Bugatti In Paris
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Trump's Plane Flying Over DC After Debate
FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Trump's Claim That Biden 'Doesn't Need Congress' To Close The Border