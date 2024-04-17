FACT CHECK: No, Action Stars Are Not Forming An ‘Non-Woke’ Actors’ Guild

A post shared on Facebook claims actors Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Denzel Washington are creating a “non-woke” actors’ guild.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It originates from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Stallone is facing allegations that he and an unnamed director were responsible for a “toxic” on-set environment, including an allegation he called a background actor a “tub of lard,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stallone made an Instagram post promoting season two, but did not mention the allegations, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims Stallone, Eastwood and Washington are creating a “non-woke” guild for actors. The post shows headshots of each actor with white text above.

The text reads, “Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and Denzel Washington are Creating A New Actors Guild Dedicated to Traditional Values.”

“The three actors met at a convention during the holidays and came up with the idea for a ‘non-woke’ actors guild,” the post reads. “‘It’s what this country needs.'”

The claim is baseless, however. In the bottom left corner is text that reads, “AMERICA’S LAST LINE OF DEFENSE.” This logo matches the one seen on Dunning-Kruger Times, where the claim was originally posted. The site’s “About Us” page reads, in part, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” Check Your Fact has debunked several other claims originating from the site. (RELATED: No, Mark Wahlberg And Mel Gibson Have Not Announced They Created ‘Non-Woke’ Studio)

Check Your Fact has dunked claims stemming from the site several times before. Furthermore, there are no credible news reports about the three actors forming a guild.

