FACT CHECK: Instagram Post Falsely Claims President Biden Recently Had A Medical Emergency On Air Force One

A screenshot of a tweet shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden recently had a medical emergency on Air Force One.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. According to a July 5 tweet from BNO News Live, the White House denied the claim, labeling it “100% false.”

Fact Check:

Biden said he didn’t “care what those big names think” in reference to prominent Democrats who have urged him to drop out of the 2024 presidential election, according to NBC News. Biden made the remark during a July 8 interview on the MSNBC show, “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post, which has received over 500 likes as of writing, claims Biden recently suffered a medical emergency on Air Force One. “Joe Biden is reportedly having a medical emergency on Air Force One right now. Press access has been removed,” the text of the tweet shared via the same post reads. The original post, which was shared on X by investigative journalist Laura Loomer, does not provide a source to support its claim.

“White House says rumors about a medical emergency on Air Force One are ‘100% false.’ Biden was seen coming off the plane without issues and arrived at his Delaware home at 7:50 pm,” the tweet indicates. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Recently Say He May Resign From The Presidency For Medical Reasons?)

Likewise, a July 5 White House pool report also stated that Biden was seen exiting the plane before getting into an SUV. The report did not mention anything about a purported medical emergency, however. Both the tweet and the pool report are corroborated by a video of Biden exiting the plane that was shared on YouTube by Forbes Breaking News.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on the White House’s website or its verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact also did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 8, PolitiFact reported the claim was false.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.