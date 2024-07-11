FACT CHECK: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Post Incorrectly Lists Signers Of The Declaration Of Independence

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X claiming that the Declaration of Independence was signed by Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere and George Washington.

The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger: Thomas Jefferson: 33

John Hancock: 39

James Madison: 25

Alexander Hamilton: 21

James Monroe: 18

Aaron Burr: 20

Paul Revere: 41

Verdict: False

The list is inaccurate. Only two of the men listed—Jefferson and Hancock—actually signed the Declaration of Independence.

During an interview in Australia, Greene became displeased with the anchor when she was asked about the 2024 election, according to The Hill. The anchor asked the politician if she would accept the results of the upcoming election, to which Greene responded by criticizing her.

A July 5 X post from Greene allegedly shows a list of people who signed the Declaration of Independence. She claims that over a dozen of these men were 35 or younger.

“The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger,” the post reads. “Thomas Jefferson: 33 John Hancock: 39 James Madison: 25 Alexander Hamilton: 21 James Monroe: 18 Aaron Burr: 20 Paul Revere: 41 George Washington: 44.”

Greene’s claim is inaccurate, however. The National Archives contains a list of everyone who signed the document. Jefferson and Hancock are included in this list. Madison, Hamilton, Monroe, Burr, Revere and Washington, which Green listed, are not. A list from USA Today corroborates this as well. Furthermore, the National Archives web page shows that Greene got Jefferson’s age correct, 33, but not Hancock’s, which was 40, not 39 as she claimed. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Marjorie Taylor Greene Wearing A Face Mask In 2024)

A secondary claim in Greene’s post is that over a dozen of the signers were 35 or younger at the time, July 4, 1776. This part is true, as Check Your Fact counted 13 signers aged 35 or younger, although the only one Greene mentioned was Jefferson. The other dozen include Samuel Chase, 35; Thomas Heyward Jr., 30; Elbridge Gerry, 32; William Hooper, 34; Thomas Lynch Jr., 26; Arthur Middleton, 34; William Paca, 35; Benjamin Rush, 30; Edward Rutledge, 26; Thomas Stone, 33; George Walton, 35; and James Wilson, 33.



Check Your Fact reached out to a Greene spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.