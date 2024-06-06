FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Marjorie Taylor Greene Wearing A Face Mask In 2024?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent photo of Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene standing in public with a face mask on. So, attacking Dr.Fauci and criticizing vaccines and mask efficacy, then WEARING a mask in public is the very definition of Republican HYPOCRISY. Who here agrees? pic.twitter.com/NoGUYRKVwr — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) June 3, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is inaccurate, the image dates back to Sept. 2021.

Fact Check:

Greene floated the possibility on Monday that she may force a resolution to impeach President Joe Biden, but will first have a private GOP meeting, Fox News reported. She cited Biden’s handling of the U.S. southern border and mentioned she could have forced a vote already.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Greene recently wore a face mask. The photo shows Greene wearing a mask at the airport. The caption reads, “So, attacking Dr.Fauci and criticizing vaccines and mask efficacy, then WEARING a mask in public is the very definition of Republican HYPOCRISY. Who here agrees?”

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to Sept. 2021. Politico featured the photo in an article at the time and indicated that Greene was waiting for a flight in the Atlanta airport. (RELATED: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Call Maga Women ‘Hotter’ Than Liberal Women?)

Masks were mandated at airports at the time this photo was taken. The Transportation Security Administration had guidelines that read, “range of civil penalties that may be imposed on individuals who violate the federal mask mandate at airports, on commercial aircraft.”