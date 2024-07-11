FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Claims CNN Reported Biden Is Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election

A post shared on Threads claims CNN recently reported President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and will be replaced by his son Hunter.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A spokesperson for CNN told Check Your Fact the post was “completely fabricated” via email.

Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet recently became the first Senate Democrat to publicly say Biden cannot beat his Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to NBC News. Bennet made the remark during a CNN appearance, the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has received over 100 likes as of writing, claims CNN recently reported Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and will be replaced by his son, Hunter. “Breaking News: After long discussions within the family today, Joe has decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race and will be replaced by Hunter Biden. Hunter’s VP will be Jill Biden,” the post reads. The post features a photo of Hunter and Jill Biden along with what appears to be the CNN logo.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact performed a search of CNN’s website and did not find any results referencing the claim. The claim also does not appear on the news outlet’s verified Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim made via the Threads post. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 9, PolitiFact reported the claim was false. The outlet also indicated a CNN spokesperson denied the claim’s validity.

In addition, the White House has not publicly commented on the claim. Despite a recent report from the Washington Post that claimed Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is supposedly assembling a group of his colleagues to convince Biden to “stand down,” Biden has made it clear he intends to stay in the 2024 presidential race.

In a July 8 letter addressing congressional Democrats, Biden said he was “firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” according to USA Today. Biden also said he “[wasn’t] going anywhere” when he recently called into the MSNBC program “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Photo Of Donald Trump Is Edited To Make Him Look Larger)

Furthermore, a spokesperson for CNN told Check Your Fact the post was “completely fabricated” via email.

