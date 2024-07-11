FACT CHECK: Did Roseanne Barr And Michael Richards Start A New Sitcom?

A post shared on social media purports that comedian and actor Roseanne Barr and Michael Richards are developing a new “non-woke” sitcom.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld told Bari Weiss in an interview that he misses “dominant masculinity,” but also understands that it can be “toxic,” Deadline reported. Seinfeld talked about wanting to become “a real man” and used Muhammad Ali and Sean Connery as examples of real men.

A post shared on Facebook purported that Barr and Richards are working on a new show together. The post shared a photo of each of the comedians.

The caption reads, “Roseanne Barr and Michael Richards Developing A New Non-Woke Sitcom Focused On Traditional Values.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspots. The article claims that due to their mutual controversies, they are now working together.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “ Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.” (RELATED: Did Fox News Offer Roseanne Barr $1 Billion For A Show To Compete With ‘The View’?)

Furthermore, there has been no mention of this project on Barr’s social media account.

Barr did join the cast of a new “anti-woke” show from creator Adam Carolla called “Mr. Birchum,” according to Newsweek. The show will be streamed by The Daily Wire and include characters voiced by Rob Riggle, Megyn Kelly and Brett Cooper.

This is not the first time misinformation about Barr has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim she and Tim Allen created a “non-woke” actors guild.