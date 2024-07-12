FACT CHECK: No, AP News Did Not Report On Alleged Donald Trump Child Molestation

A post shared on Facebook claims AP News reported that charges of child rape and molestation have been brought against former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that AP News reported this or that these charges are actually being brought against former President Donald Trump. AP News confirmed that the outlet did not report this in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Trump has criticized actor George Clooney after Clooney wrote an op-ed saying that President Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race, according to The Hill. Trump said Clooney turned on Biden “like the rats they both are,” the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims AP News has reported that child molestation charges have been brought against Trump. “BREAKING NEWS Prosecutors Are Reconsidering Bringing Charges Against Former President Donald J. Trump On Child Rape And Molestation Charges. @mjfree – AP News,” the post reads.

There is no evidence for this claim, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports from AP News or other outlets about Trump being accused of child molestation. The alleged story cannot be found through a search of the AP News website or its social media accounts. (RELATED: Photo Of Donald Trump Is Edited To Make Him Look Larger)

Some Biden supporters have brought up Trump’s connections to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after documents from Epstein’s initial investigation in 2006 were released last week, according to Business Insider. Trump’s name is not mentioned in the documents, however, the outlet reported.

“The Associated Press did not report this,” an AP News spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email.