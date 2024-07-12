FACT CHECK: Has Joe Biden Ordered The DOJ To Arrest Six Supreme Court Justices?

An image shared on Threads claims President Joe Biden has purportedly ordered the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to arrest six U.S. Supreme Court justices.

The claim is false. On July 5, Politifact reported the claim was false. There is no other evidence to support the claim.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has filed articles of impeachment against conservative Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, according to CNN. Ocasio-Cortez said the two justices have allegedly failed to disclose monetary gifts they have received while serving on the court via a recent statement, the outlet reported.

The Threads image claims Biden has purportedly ordered the DOJ to arrest six U.S. Supreme Court justices. “In Official Capacity, Biden Orders DOJ To Arrest 6 Justices of SCOTUS,” a text phrase on the image reads. “They will be charged with Corruption and, Anti-American Activities,” a second text phrase adds.

The post’s caption links the claim to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on immunity and former President Donald Trump. The post does not provide a source to support its claim, however.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on the White House’s website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, Biden has not publicly commented on the claim via his personal or government X accounts. SCOTUS Updates, a verified X account that is not affiliated with the High Court but provides relevant information about its cases and opinions, also has not mentioned the claim.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made via the Threads post. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 5, PolitiFact reported the claim was false. (RELATED: Did JAG Arrest Matthew Colangelo For Treason?)

The Threads claim follows a recent 6-3 ruling from the High Court indicating Trump has presidential immunity on official acts, but not on unofficial acts, according to The Associated Press. The court’s conservative justices represented the majority in the decision, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted a White House spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.