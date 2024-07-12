FACT CHECK: Did Clint Eastwood Announce A New Film With Only White Male Leads?

A post shared on social media purports that director Clint Eastwood announced he is making a new film starring only white men.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

Hollywood executives and actors have recently publicly called on President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 Presidential race, CNN reported. Actor George Clooney has spoken out about his belief that Biden should step aside and claimed Biden is no longer the same man he was.

A post shared on Facebook purports Eastwood announced a new film in which he will explicitly cast only white men. The post shared an image of Eastwood recently, and one of him in “The Good The Bad and The Ugly.”

The caption reads, “Clint Eastwood’s New Movie to Feature Only White Male Leads, ‘We’re Bringing Back the Good Old Days.'”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Eastwood is explicitly only casting white actors for a new movie. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspot. The article claims that some executives in Hollywood shared support for Eastwood’s move.

Their website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.” (RELATED: Did Roseanne Barr And Michael Richards Start A New Sitcom?)

