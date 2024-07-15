FACT CHECK: Did LGBTQ+ Leaders Sign WEF Treaty To Accept Pedophiles As ‘Legally Protected Minority?’

A viral video shared on X claims LGBTQ+ leaders have signed a World Economic Forum (WEF) treaty to accept pedophiles as a “legally protected minority.”

🚨 LGBTQ+ Leaders Sign WEF Treaty to Accept Pedophiles as ‘Legally Protected Minority’ 🏳️‍🌈 LGBTQ+ leaders are officially recognizing pedophiles as part of the club following World Economic Forum pressure to accept minor attracted persons as legally protected minorities.… pic.twitter.com/58Ihn0fbUk — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) July 7, 2024

Verdict: False

‘The claim is false and originally stems from a July 7 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Topaz Smith, a former WEF employee, is suing the organization for alleged “workplace discrimination,” according to The New York Times. In the lawsuit, Smith accuses the WEF of “[embracing] a ‘scofflaw approach to anti-discrimination laws’ and [overseeing] a hostile atmosphere toward women and Black workers,” the outlet reported.

The X video, which has received over 900,000 views as of writing, claims LGBTQ+ leaders have signed a WEF treaty to accept pedophiles as a “legally protected minority.” The video features a man delivering a broadcast-style report who claims the WEF has labeled criticism of pedophiles as “hate speech.” The man also claims the WEF has said that “governments must crack down on anybody who refuses to accept minor attracted persons in their community.”

‘The claim is false and originally stems from a July 7 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, Project 2025 Has Not Called Women To Carry ‘Period Passports’)

Although the article claims LGBTQ+ leaders have signed a WEF treaty, it does not provide any evidence to support that claim. Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 11, Politifact reported the claim was false.

Check Your Fact has contacted a WEF spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.