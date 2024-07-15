FACT CHECK: Do These Mugshots Show Members Of The Nashville March?

A post shared on social media claims that mugshots were released of members of the July 6 march in Nashville.

Verdict: False

The image dates back to when members of the Patriot Front who were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in June 2022.

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will take place July 15 to July 18 and has caused the state to bring in police from other departments, NBC News reported. Law enforcement officials are preparing to handle any protests that may occur during the event, as both this and the Democratic National Convention are in need of extra security.

A post shared on Threads purports to show the mugshots of participants in the recent march in Nashville. The photo shows several men, all seemingly white, and a list of names.

The caption reads, “UNMASKED You wouldn’t take your hoods off in Nashville on Saturday, so I did. You’re welcome Nazis.”

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to when members of the Patriot Front who were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in June 2022, according to CBS News. They were found in the back of a H-Haul truck and were reportedly planning to disrupt the LGBTQ pride event nearby, Boise Weekly reported.

Masked white supremacists who were part of a group called The Patriot Front marched in Nashville on July 6, according to Advocate. A video was released that appears to show the members exiting a U-Haul truck before their march. (RELATED: X Post Purporting To Show Mugshots of Student Protesters is Digitally Altered)

This is not the first time a fake or miscaptioned mugshot has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a post showed Amy Winehouse’s mugshot.