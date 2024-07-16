FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Missing Teen Jay Slater Being Beaten?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of the missing U.K. teen Jay Slater being beaten shortly before his disappearance.

(WARNING: Graphic content)

Verdict: False

The video is over a decade old and was uploaded to a Russian social media site.

Fact Check:

A body was found near where Slater went missing, but the identity is unknown, The Telegraph reported. The police suggest that an accident may have taken place.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show video of the missing teen being harassed and beaten. The video shows what appears to be a Snapchat story of a young man being brutally beaten.

The text overlay says, “Jay slater everyone this was posted on live leak about 1 hour ago since been deleted.”

The caption reads, “Not sure Appears to be jay slater getting hiding.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is over a decade old was uploaded to a Russian social media site called Vkontakte. Google translates the title of the video as, “I’ll crush Allah like a rat.”

DNA testing of the discovered remains will be carried out to confirm that it is Slater’s body, The Independent reported. The remains were found nearly a month after he went missing after a music festival on June 16. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Trump Rally Shooter Telling About ‘Slashing Republican Throats’?)

This is not the first time miscaptioned media has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a post showed mugshots of members of the march in Nashville.