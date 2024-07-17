FACT CHECK: Video Shows Tzedek Association Appreciation Event, Not Celebration Of J.D. Vance Vice President Pick

A video shared on X allegedly shows a celebration at the Republican National Convention (RNC) after Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance was announced as former President Donald Trump’s choice for vice president.

This was the celebration performance at the RNC after JD Vance was announced as VP pick pic.twitter.com/2UmLrXZ2Ry — Vincent James (@davincentjames) July 15, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The footage predates the 2024 RNC by several months.

Fact Check:

Trump and Vance appeared at the RNC yesterday as it was announced that they are the GOP’s 2024 nominees, but Trump left without speaking on the first day, according to USA Today. This was Trump’s first public appearance after the assassination attempt against him on Saturday which left one attendee dead, the outlet reported.

An X video allegedly shows a celebration the RNC put on for Vance after he was announced as Trump’s pick for vice president. The footage shows a man singing as Vance watches. After this performance, Vance is seen giving a speech of gratitude towards the performer, the crowd and the “great organization.” He closes out the speech with, “In America, we love the Jews, ladies and gentlemen.”

“This was the celebration performance at the RNC after JD Vance was announced as VP pick,” the post reads. (RELATED: Was Trump Shot Multiple Times During The Assassination Attempt?)

This caption is inaccurate, however. The video was actually taken on Feb. 25, 2024, according to its YouTube upload, prior to the July 2024 RNC. “The event was an evening of appreciation for Tzedek Association’s many volunteers and partners, without whom the Tzedek Association would be unable to do its important work,” the video’s description reads, in part.

The description also mentions that the video was captured in New York, and Vance mentions New York in his speech. Contrarily, the 2024 RNC is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to the event’s website.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Republican National Committee spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.