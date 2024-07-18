FACT CHECK: Does J.D. Vance’s X Bio Show Support For Israel?

A post shared on X allegedly shows a screenshot of Republican Ohio Sen. and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s X bio with a banner showing support for Israel during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Verdict: False

Viewing Vance’s bio shows that it does not resemble the screenshot. The account that originally posted the image self-identifies as satirical.

Fact Check:

Vance will address the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Wednesday night, which will be his first big speech as the Republican vice president nominee, according to AP News. He is also set to become the first millennial on a major party ticket at age 39, the outlet reported.

An image posted to X allegedly shows a screencap of Vance’s bio on the platform. The photo shows the bio allegedly including text between two Israeli flags that reads “With Israel live” once translated from Hebrew. The banner shows another Israeli flag, this time with the text “I Stand With Israel.”

This screenshot has been digitally altered, however. A look at Vance’s bio confirms that the image is not genuine. “Christian, husband, dad. U.S. Senator for Ohio,” the bio reads. His banner shows an image of a landscape with the text “JD VANCE UNITED STATES SENATOR FOR OHIO.” (RELATED: Video Shows Tzedek Association Appreciation Event, Not Celebration Of J.D. Vance Vice President Pick)

The image originates from satire, its first iteration posted by an account called @DecentraliseP. The account’s bio reads, “Satirical political party aiming to develop a parallel economy by rejecting the social contract. Some satirical articles and posts about conspiracy theories.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a Vance spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.