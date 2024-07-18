FACT CHECK: No, Crowd Did Not Chant ‘India India’ When J.D. Vance, Wife Usha Arrived At The RNC

A video shared on X purports 2024 Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance were greeted with chants of “India India” when they arrived at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 15.

“India India” chants as JD Vance brings soon to be second lady Usha Chilukuri into the RNC convention The new Republican Party. It just keeps getting better 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Pdj8QhJlQQ — White_Nation_United (@White_Tribe_) July 16, 2024

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally edited. In the original video, no such chants can be heard.

Fact Check:

Vance delivered remarks during the third night of the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to BBC News. In the same speech, Vance said working-class Americans have been “cast aside and forgotten” by the Democratic Party, the outlet reported.

The X video, which has been viewed over 2,000 times as of writing, purports Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, were greeted with chants of “India India” when they arrived at the 2024 RNC on July 15. “‘India India’ chants as J.D. Vance brings soon-to-be second lady Usha Chilukuri into the RNC convention,” the post reads. “The new Republican Party. It just keeps getting better,” it continues.

The claim is false, as the video has been digitally edited. In the original video, shared on YouTube by the Wall Street Journal, no such chants can be heard. Instead, music plays in the background as Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, arrive at the 2024 RNC following his official nomination as vice president. Vance and his wife can be seen walking into the convention at the video’s 0:40-second mark.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made via the X video. In fact, the opposite is true. On July 16, India Today reported the X video had been digitally edited to include the purported chants.

Additionally, Vance has neither commented on the claim via his website nor his verified social media accounts. The RNC also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Does J.D. Vance’s X Bio Show Support For Israel?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the RNC for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.