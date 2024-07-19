FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show British Prime Minister Watching Soccer With Antony Blinken

A video shared on Facebook claims to show British Prime Minister Keir Starmer watching soccer with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

❗️🇺🇸 | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔️🇳🇱 – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, watching Harry Kane’s goal in the Euro Cup pic.twitter.com/uDDdsD6VJo — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 10, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows Dick Schoof, the Dutch Prime Minister, not Blinken.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming to show a video of Blinken and Starmer. One user wrote, “Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, watching Harry Kane’s goal in the Euro Cup.”

This claim is misleading, though. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from Starmer’s account. The video, while showing Starmer, doesn’t show Blinken. It instead shows Schoof. (RELATED: No, Photos Do Not Show Donald Trump And Secret Service Agents Smiling After Attempted Assassination)

Picked the right moment to pop out from NATO meetings and check the score…@MinPres pic.twitter.com/gqnCK8ogri — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 10, 2024

“Picked the right moment to pop out from NATO meetings and check the score…@MinPres,” Starmer tweeted.

Starmer and Blinken did interact at least once during the NATO summit, with an image published on the Guardian website showing Blinken with him and President Joe Biden.