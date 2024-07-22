FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say Account Was Hacked After He Dropped Out?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a post from President Joe Biden claiming that his account was hacked and he did not suspend his campaign.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate, the tweet cannot be found on his official X account and he has since posted statements related to his resignation.

Fact Check:

Vice President Kamala Harris has been working to gain support for her presidential bid after the news that Biden suspended his campaign, CNN reported. Over 1,000 democratic delegates have already endorsed Harris.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges Biden has claimed he was hacked.

The post reads, “I WAS HACKED. IGNORE PREVIOUS TWEETS I WILL NEVER SURRENDER!!!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Biden was hacked. There is no record of this post on Biden’s authentic X account. Biden posted several statements related to his resignation including an endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Furthermore, many reputable outlets, such as AP News and NPR, have reported on Biden ending his campaign.

Since the announcement, many public figures, like Nancy Pelosi, endorsed Harris, The Guardian reported. Pelosi stated, “I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory.” Harris’ campaign has already raised $50 million, according to Fox News. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show First Kamala Harris Presidential Ad)

