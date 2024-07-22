FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show JD Vance Saying A Homophobic Slur?

A video shared on X allegedly shows 2024 Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance saying, “Are you a f****t? Do you hate vagina?”

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered. The original comes from a 2022 campaign ad in which Vance actually says, “Are you racist? Do you hate Mexicans?”

Vance has stated that he believes Democrats should invoke the 25th Amendment to force President Joe Biden out of office and questioned Biden’s ability to serve, according to Fox News. The vice presidential nominee plans to return to his hometown for his first appearance by himself and tweeted he and former President Trump are “ready to save America,” according to AP News.

A post on X claims that J.D. Vance said a homophobic slur in a video. The video shows Vance in front of homes addressing the camera.

He points at the camera and says, “Are you a f****t? Do you hate vagina?”

The caption reads, “JD Vance at the VP debate when Pete Buttigieg is his opponent.”

The video has been edited, however. The original video was posted to Vance’s verified X account and YouTube on April 5, 2022. In this video, Vance says, in part, “Are you a racist? Do you hate Mexicans? The media calls us racist for wanting to build Trump’s wall. They censor us, but it doesn’t change the truth. Joe Biden’s open border is killing Ohioans with more illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country.”

Vance was running for the Ohio Senate at this time and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump 10 days later, according to AP News. (RELATED: No, Crowd Did Not Chant ‘India India’ When J.D. Vance, Wife Usha Arrived At The RNC)

Vance was running for the Ohio Senate at this time and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump 10 days later, according to AP News.