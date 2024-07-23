FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show Project 2025 Saying Only ‘Valid Family’ Has A Working Father And Stay-At-Home Mother

post shared on X claims that page 451 of Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership states that the only “valid” family has a working father and a stay-at-home mother.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Page 451 does not state that the only “valid family” has a working father and a stay-at-home mother.

Fact Check:

Vice President Kamala Harris attacked Project 2025 on July 21, tying it to former President Donald Trump, according to Business Insider. Trump has previously distanced himself from the Heritage Foundation-led effort, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that Project 2025, on Page 451 of Mandate for Leadership, states that the “only valid family is a working father married to a stay-at-home mother and their children.”

This claim is false. Check Your Fact reviewed page 451 of Mandate for Leadership, which does not mention anything about a “valid family.” Page 451, which is part of the section on the Department of Health and Human Services, is primarily about “Promoting Stable and Flourishing Married Families” and “Goal #4: Preparing for the Next Health Emergency.”

Screenshot/Mandate for Leadership

The basis for this claim might be from calls to promote married families. For example, Mandate for Leadership states, “These policies should be repealed and replaced by policies that support the formation of stable, married, nuclear families. Working fathers are essential to the well-being and development of their children, but the United States is experiencing a crisis of fatherlessness that is ruining our children’s futures.”

It does not, however, state that the only valid families are those with a married couple consisting of a working father and a stay-at-home mother. A Project 2025 spokesperson confirmed the claim was false.  (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say Account Was Hacked After He Dropped Out?)

