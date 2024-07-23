FACT CHECK: Did The Secret Service Allow Heckler To Storm Stage During Kamala Harris Interview?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows the secret service failing to protect Vice President Kamala Harris from a heckler who stormed the stage during a speech.

SHOCKING: Vice President Kamala Harris’s Secret Service let a crazy white man roll up on her. She was ultimately protected by the White House Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/2MTnmx5PPO — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@Maejor4Congress) January 9, 2024

Verdict: Missing Context

The video is from 2019, when Harris was a senator running for president and not under the protection of the Secret Service.

Fact Check:

Harris has received endorsements for her presidential campaign from several Democrat leaders since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, while others have yet to comment, Fox News reported. The Clintons and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have shared their support for Harris, but former President Barack Obama and Speaker Hakeem Jeffries have yet to voice support at the time of writing, according to the outlet.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports a heckler was allowed to storm Harris while she was on-stage. The video shows Harris speaking at an event as a heckler approaches her and grabs the mic.

The caption reads, “SHOCKING: Vice President Kamala Harris’s Secret Service let a crazy white man roll up on her. She was ultimately protected by the White House Press Secretary.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2019, when Harris was a senator and not under the protection of the Secret Service. In June 2019, Harris was a senator running for president. She announced her bid earlier that year, according to USA Today. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show First Kamala Harris Presidential Ad)

The Secret Service does offer protection for presidential candidates, but not this early in the race. Their website states those who can be protected include “major presidential and vice presidential candidates, and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election.” This incident was well before that time frame.

