FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show Biden Calling NATO Secretary-General An ‘Intellectual Wigger’

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden calling the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg an “intellectual wigger.”

Verdict: False

Biden did not say this. The official White House transcript for this speech shows that Biden said “rigor,” not “wigger.”

Fact Check:

Biden made his first public appearance boarding Air Force One on Tuesday since he ended his campaign on Sunday and plans on speaking to the public on Wednesday, Fox News reported. This is also the first time he has been seen publicly since it was announced that he contracted COVID-19 and his doctor has indicated that he is in better health, according to the outlet.

A Facebook post claims Biden called Stoltenberg a “wigger.” In the post’s video, Biden thanks Secretary-General Stoltenberg and assigns positive attributes to him as he appears on screen and shakes Biden’s hand.

( RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say Account Was Hacked After He Dropped Out?) “BREAKING: Joe Biden called Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary of NATO an ‘intellectual wigger’ this afternoon,” the post reads. “The term is a portmanteau of white and N word, or white N word. Way to go Dementia Joe. Unreal!”

Biden actually says, “He’s a man of integrity and intellectual rigor,” which is corroborated by the White House’s transcript for the event. Biden did not say this, however. The video shows remarks Biden delivered on the 75th anniversary of NATO, which can be viewed on YouTube . In this video,

