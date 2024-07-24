FACT CHECK: No, Karine Jean-Pierre Did Not Say Biden Will Still Refer To Trump As A ‘Threat To Democracy’

A post shared on social media purports that Karine Jean-Pierre stated that President Biden will continue to call Trump a threat to democracy even after the assassination attempt.

Verdict: False

Jean-Pierre did not say this or use the term while answering the question regarding the terminology.

Fact Check:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the United States this week to meet with lawmakers and speak in front of Congress, Politico reported. He is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden and has requested an in-person meeting with former President Donald Trump, which Trump has reportedly not agreed to or rejected yet.

A post shared on Instagram purported Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s rash rhetoric about Trump, and if they will change the way they talk about him going forward. Jean-Pierre allegedly responded by saying they will continue to call him a threat to democracy.

The caption reads, “BREAKING NEWS: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE just announced they will continue to call Donald Trump a threat to democracy despite him recently being shot. KJP: We’re just gonna continue’ calling President Trump a ‘threat to democracy’ This type of narrative is what puts Donald Trump in danger.”

The claim is inaccurate. The full transcript of the press briefing shows this was not said. The video shows Jean-Pierre saying that the White House will continue to speak out against political violence. The question asked if the term will still be used in general at first, not specifically about Trump.

The reporter first asks, “Are we going to continue to hear the president in official events, or on the campaign trail, use the phrase ‘threat to democracy’ specifically?” After Jean-Pierre answers, the reporter follows up with several questions specifically about MAGA and Trump, which Jean-Pierre answers without using the term “threat to democracy.”

Jean-Pierre commented on hash rhetoric in politics saying that it is important to discuss their opponent’s record and criticize him. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show First Kamala Harris Presidential Ad)

