FACT CHECK: Did Candace Owens Accept Deal To Create An ABC Morning Show?

A post shared on social media purports that political commentator Candace Owens has made a deal with ABC to replace “The View.”

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

Owens will no longer attend an upcoming fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, The Times of Israel reported. Owens backed out of the event after being accused of advancing anti-Semitic tropes, which was reportedly partly why she and other popular political commentator Ben Shapiro fell out.

A post shared on Facebook claims that Owens will replace The View on ABC with a new show. The caption reads, “Candace Owens Signs $25 Million Deal With ABC For A Morning Show, ‘It’s Going to Replace The View.'”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspots. The article claims that Candace accepted the position and will be bringing a conservative perspective to the network.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as a parody, “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.”

Owens parted ways with the new outlet the Daily Wire in March, according to The Guardian. The news came after Owens made controversial statements about the war in Gaza. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Pull Funding From Tractor Supply?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked J.D. Vance’s claim that former President Trump opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq while Biden supported it.