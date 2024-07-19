FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Pull Funding From Tractor Supply?

A post shared on social media purports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulled funding from Tractor Supply Co. after they announced a diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Musk recently endorsed former President Donald Trump for president, pledging $45 million a month to the cause, Fox Business reported. This comes after the billionaire said he was not going to donate to either candidate, but outlets have reported that Musk and Trump have become “more friendly” recently, according to the article.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Musk pulled millions from the Tractor Supply Co after the DEI announcement. The post shared an image that features Musk and a Tractor Supply Co. storefront. Text on the image reads in part, “not a single penny to woke organizations.”

The caption reads, “Elon Musk Pulls Funding from Tractor Supply Co.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that Musk pulled funding for the company. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspots. The article claims that Musk announced his suspension of funds on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The website shares a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.” (RELATED: Did Gina Carano Win $115 Million In Court Case Against Disney?)

Furthermore, there is no record of Musk announcing he was defunding Tractor Supply on social media.

Tractor Supply Co. did announce a diversity, equity and inclusion plan, but has since abandoned the idea, according to CNN.

