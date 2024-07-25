FACT CHECK: No, Capitol Flags At Half-Mast Do Not Mean Biden Has Died

A photo shared on X shows an American flag at the Capitol building at half-mast, claiming it is so because President Joe Biden has died.

🚨 Breaking 🚨 Flags at Capitol are at half mast. Joe Biden has passed away. pic.twitter.com/1qRclmgJ5b — Dennis (@TrollsByDennis) July 22, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Biden has passed. He made a public appearance on Monday and is scheduled to give an address on Wednesday night.

Fact Check:

It has been determined that Biden’s “symptoms are resolved” after taking many doses of Paxlovid after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to USA Today. This comes after he pulled out of the presidential race on Sunday following weeks of pressure from Democrats, the outlet reported.

A July 22 X post shows an image of the Capitol building with an American flag flying at half-mast. Text overlaid on the image reads “Capitol Cam” and “1 hour ago.”

The X user claims, “Flags at Capitol are at half mast. Joe Biden has passed away.”

There is no evidence to suggest Biden has died, however. Biden is scheduled to make an address Wednesday evening regarding his decision to drop out of the race, according to a July 23 X post from the @POTUS account. He was seen disembarking Air Force One on Monday in multiple photos from Getty Images.

The flags were at half-mast due to the death of Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, 74, who passed on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to NPR. Viewing the live stream of the Capitol now shows that the flags are no longer half-mast at the time of writing. (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show Biden Calling Nato Secretary-General An ‘Intellectual Wigger’)



Check Your Fact reached out to a White House spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.