FACT CHECK: Did A Fox News Chyron Say ‘Kamala Could Be The Oldest Elected Female President’?

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a screenshot of a Fox & Friends segment with a chyron that reads “Kamala could be the oldest elected female president.”

It’s official. Fox is completely out of bullshit. pic.twitter.com/TaPUeqM08q — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 22, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally fabricated, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Some Republicans have called Vice President Kamala Harris “petty” for not attending an address from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to The Hill. One Harris ally said that the vice president’s language “has been inclusive of both Israeli security and the plight of the Palestinians,” the outlet reported.

An image appears to show a screenshot taken from a Fox & Friends broadcast with a chyron that reads, “Kamala could be the oldest elected female president.” The post’s caption reads, “It’s official. Fox is completely out of bullshit.”

This post is inaccurate, however. The screenshot was taken from an August 2018 Fox News broadcast, but does not show the same chyron. Nowhere in the video is the text mentioning Harris, which is also written in a noticeably different font compared to the authentic chyron. (RELATED: Politico Claims Newsmax And Fox News Didn’t Have E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial Verdict As Lead)

“I can confirm this screenshot has been digitally altered and did not air on FOX News Channel,” a Fox News spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Harris has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show her first presidential ad.