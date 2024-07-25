FACT CHECK: Is Elon Musk Giving Trump $45 Million Per Month?

Former President Donald Trump claimed at a July 20 rally that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed to donate $45 million a month to support him.

Verdict: Misleading

Musk recently denied these reports, but did help create a Political Action Committee (PAC) that supports Trump.

Fact Check:

Trump said he is willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris if she is the Democratic nominee, CNBC reported. The former president told reporters that he would debate her multiple times, but has spoken out against a potential debate being held by ABC, according to the outlet.

Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan July 20, the first since his assassination attempt, saying that he wants to support the smart people in the country like Elon Musk. He then claimed that Musk donated $45 million a month to support him.

“Elon endorsed me the other day and I read, I didn’t even know this, he didn’t even tell me about it. But he gives me $45 million a month,” Trump stated during the rally.

The claim has been refuted by Musk. However, credible news reports, such as The Wall Street Journal, had indicated earlier in the week that Musk had pledged a monthly donation of $45 million. The Wall Street Journal reported that he was donating the sum to the American PAC that supports Trump.

In a recent interview, Musk told Jordan Peterson that “[w]hat’s been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.” Musk did claim that he helped create the America PAC which will support Trump for the presidency.

Musk went on to say that he does support Trump, but does not consider himself "MAGA," according to the New York Post. The America PAC will work to get out the vote in swing states by encouraging residents to vote early and request mail-in ballots, Fox Business reported.

The X and Tesla CEO endorsed Trump in the wake of the assassination attempt that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, according to CNBC.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk tweeted at the time.

Check Your Fact contacted both the Trump campaign and Musk’s team to request clarification on the claim. We will update this piece if a response is provided.