FACT CHECK: Were The Presidential Election Ballots Already Sent Out In Washington State?

A post shared on social media purports that the presidential election ballots are already sent out in Washington State and Vice President Kamala Harris is too late to get on the ballot.

Verdict: False

The state of Washington gives candidates until Aug. 20 to be certified for the November ballot.

Harris will not be present for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, Fox News reported. Harris refused to preside over a Wednesday Congressional address from Netanyahu, but will meet with him on Thursday in the White House.

A post shared on Instagram claims that the ballots are already sent out in Washington. The post shared a screenshot of a tweet with text and a laughing emoji superimposed.

“Here is a funny scenario that no one is talking about,” the post reads. “The state of Washington has already sent out their ballots. Votes for Biden/Harris don’t go to Harris but their own bucket. Write in votes for Harris will go in their own bucket AND RFK Jr will be on the ballot. The left has split the vote in 3.”

The claim is inaccurate. For vote-by-mail ballots, the state of Washington states “all eligible voters are sent a ballot at least 18 days before election.”

On the Washington Secretary of State website, there is a scheduled election on August 6, 2024 for Primary Election Day in the state. The website clearly states that “The August Primary does not include President/Vice President.”

The state of Washington gives candidates until Aug. 20 to be certified for the November ballot, according to Seattle Times. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show First Kamala Harris Presidential Ad)

