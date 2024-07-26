FACT CHECK: Bell Covered In Pro-Palestine And Anti-Israel Graffiti Is Freedom Bell, Not Liberty Bell

A video shared on Facebook shows a bell covered in graffiti expressing anti-Israel and pro-Palestine sentiments, its caption claiming it depicts the Liberty Bell.

Verdict: False

The bell in the video is actually the Freedom Bell, not the Liberty Bell.

Fact Check:

Protestors against the Israel-Hamas war gathered in Washington, D.C. in a “day of rage” to show their opposition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, according to Time. The Capitol was barricaded and at least 23 people were arrested, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports the Liberty Bell was defaced. A video shows a large bell covered in graffiti with messages such as “abolish Israel,” “stop funding genocide” and “free Gaza.”

The post’s caption reads, “If you enjoy this or think it’s cool, please delete me. The Liberty Bell is a precious piece of history.”

The video actually shows the Freedom Bell, however. The Liberty Bell is distinct from the Freedom Bell in that it has a large crack running down the middle and is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to the National Park Service. The protests occurred in Washington, D.C, according to AP News.

The graffiti was written on the Freedom Bell, which is a double-scale replica of the Liberty Bell, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Viral X Video Shows Pro-Palestine Protest In June, Not Rally Celebrating French Election Results)



An X user posted videos and photos of the same bell, also claiming it was the Liberty Bell. He made a follow-up post correcting himself. “I should note this a replica of the Liberty Bell that is in Washington, I believe called the Freedom Bell,” it reads. “The actual original Liberty Bell is in Philadelphia.”