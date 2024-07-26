FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Wear A Hat That Says ‘Make Apartheid Great Again’?

A post shared on social media purports that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently wore a hat defending apartheid.

Post by @steven_g794 View on Threads

Verdict: False

The image was digitally altered.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Force retrieved the bodies of five hostages in southern Gaza, Reuters reported. They were among the 120 hostages still missing in Gaza.

A post shared on Threads purports Musk wore a hat with a slogan in support of apartheids. The photo allegedly shows the CEO in a black hat with text that reads, “Make Apartheid Great Again.”

The caption reads, “Musk has issues with diversity.”

The image was digitally altered. The original image dates back to 2019 and shows Musk wearing a solid black hat with no words on it. The photo was taken after the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition at the SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles according to AFP’s caption.

The slogan appears to be a play on former President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.” Musk has recently endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt, according to NPR. (RELATED: Is Elon Musk Giving Trump $45 Million Per Month?)

Musk has also shared his strong support for Israel. He appeared at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in front of Congress as his guest, The Guardian reported.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim the investment company BlackRock owns the building Trump’s attempted assassin shot from.