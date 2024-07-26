FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show The Guardian Article Written By British Home Secretary About Leeds Riots

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows an article from The Guardian written by British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper praising the “multiculturalism” of the Harehills area of Leeds, England after riots broke out recently.

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that The Guardian published this article.

Fact Check:

A 37-year-old man was charged with arson and violent disorder after he set a bus on fire in Leeds Thursday night, while riots have caused police to increase their presence in the area, according to Sky News. Riots began in the area after four children were removed into foster care, but they have now been returned to extended family and a judge has asked those involved to “put the children first,” BBC reported.

An image allegedly shows an opinion article from The Guardian published by Cooper on July 23. The purported headline reads, “Harehills is a shining light on the success of multiculturalism which we aim to replicate throughout the country.”

The caption reads, “This woman should be certified.” (RELATED: Did The Guardian Publish A Headline Claiming Islam ‘embraced The Lgbtq+ Community’?)

This is not a genuine screenshot, however. No such article can be found on the website for The Guardian. Likewise, it cannot be seen on any of the outlet’s verified social media accounts.

“The screenshot shared has never been an article or headline published by the Guardian,” a spokesperson for the outlet confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Cooper did not praise Harehills’ “multiculturalism,” but instead made a post condemning the violence, saying it “has no place in our society.”