FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Olympic Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin Hitting A Horse?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Accidentally Refer To JD Vance As ‘JD Wentworth’?
FACT CHECK: No, Karine Jean-Pierre Did Not Say Biden Will Still Refer To Trump As A 'Threat To Democracy'
FACT CHECK: Has J.D. Vance Been Divorced Twice?
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Ranked The Most Liberal Senator By GovTrack?