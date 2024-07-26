FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Olympic Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin Hitting A Horse?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of Olympic Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin hitting a horse.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The highly anticipated Olympics opening ceremony will take place in Paris this Friday and will be covered by BBC, NBC News reported. The ceremony will start with the French national anthem and include a performance by singer Kelly Clarkson.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Dujardin repeatedly hit a horse. The video shows a horse walking around a trailer before an equestrian grabs its reins and starts to kick and punch it.

The caption reads, “Charlotte Dujardin : don’t know if this is the video that’s caused her to withdraw from the Olympics, It’s bad enough. if it’s not this one, it must be reeeeeaaalllyyyy bad!”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2021 and shows a woman named Sarah Moulds in the video, according to BBC. Reports at the time indicated that she was cleared of two charges in court related to this incident.

Dujardin was suspended from the Paris 2024 Olympics for repeatedly whipping a horse, The New York Times reported. Dujardin, the three-time gold medalist, said she is “ashamed” after a video of her hitting a horse was revealed. (RELATED: Did The Men’s Swim Team Refuse To Compete With Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas?)

