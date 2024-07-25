FACT CHECK: Did The Las Vegas Sphere Show The Blue Screen Of Death Due To CrowdStrike Outages?

A post shared on Facebook claims to show the Las Vegas sphere show the blue screen of death due to the CrowdStrike outages.



Verdict: False

The image is from 2023. It is fake.

Fact Check:

CrowdStrike said that a bug in its quality control process lead to the global outage that saw millions of computers have the blue screen of death, according to CNBC.

Social media users are claiming that the Las Vegas Sphere had the “blue screen of death” as well. One user wrote, “Oh no! Even the Sphere in Las Vegas has the blue screen of death.” (RELATED: Instagram Post Purports To Show Trump Rally Shooter Wearing A Yarmulke)

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from 2023. The image is doctored, according to Casino.org.

“First shared in early June, a month before the Sphere opened, this image purports to show the Sphere displaying a Microsoft Windows error message, aka “the blue screen of death,” instructing the operator that the computer needs restarting. It’s a shame Sphere programmers didn’t think of this themselves. It would have made a hysterical April Fool’s prank,” Casino.org reported.

Lead Stories, Snopes and KGW also debunked this image. Check Your Fact has debunked several fake images recently. For example, Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show former President Donald Trump with a larger gut.