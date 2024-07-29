FACT CHECK: Was LeBron James Rejected From Being Flag Bearer At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

A post shared on Facebook claims basketball star LeBron James was “instantly rejected” from being the flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Verdict: False

The claim originates from a satirical website. James has been confirmed to be a flag bearer for Team USA by multiple news outlets.

Fact Check:

This year’s opening ceremony for the Olympics is taking place on the River Seine in Paris, making it the first time in modern history that an Olympic opening ceremony has been held somewhere other than an outdoor stadium, according to NPR. The ceremony is supposed to have about 300,000 spectators who will watch the parade of over 10,000 athletes, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports that James was rejected as the flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The post shows images of James in Team USA Olympics jerseys.

Overlaid text reads, “Breaking: LeBron James’ Plea to Be Flag Bearer for 2024 Paris Olympics Instantly Rejected, ‘You Don’t Represent America.'”

The post is inaccurate, however. James will be flag bearer along with U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, according to AP News. The two were chosen as flag bearers through votes cast by athletes on the U.S. Olympic team, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Olympic Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin Hitting A Horse?)

The claim was originally posted to Esspots, where it was labeled as satire. The site’s “About Us” page says that Esspots specializes in “Satire and Parody News” and is “your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the USA Olympic basketball team for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.