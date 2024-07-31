FACT CHECK: Were China’s Uniforms For The Olympics Inspired By Palestine?

A post shared on social media purports the Chinese athletes’ uniforms at the Paris Olympics were inspired by the Palestinian flag.

Verdict: False

The image was taken in 2023 for Vogue China.

Fact Check:

Israel claims Hezbollah launched a strike in the occupied Golan Heights, CNN reported. Israel vowed retaliation after 12 children were killed, but Hezbollah claims the strike was not theirs.

A post shared on Facebook alleged Chinese athletes are wearing uniforms at the Paris Olympics that were inspired by the colors of the Palestinian flag. The image shows a woman holding a bow with red fabric attached while wearing a green top with black pants.

The caption reads, “China has chosen a design of the Palestinian flag for the Paris 2024 Olympics. World’s most loved country. We will NEVER stop sharing. ᖴᖇᗴᗴ ᑭᗩᒪᗴSTIᑎᗴ !!”

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to August 2023 and was taken for Vogue China. The images of the outfit were shared before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

The caption in the Instagram post reads in part, “He Cong ( @heconghc) graceful figure is loaded with her confidence and softness, beautiful lines outline extraordinary style. Light pace, graceful turn, shining light in every fly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE CHINA (@voguechina)

In June of 2024 China revealed their uniforms for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The uniforms were red and white and do not resemble the outfit in the Vogue China photo. (RELATED: No, Video Of Diver Is Not From The Paris Olympics)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim the Liberty Bell was covered in anti-Israel graffiti.