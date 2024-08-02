FACT CHECK: Did Samsung Pull Sponsorship Of Paris Olympics?

A post shared on social media purports Samsung withdrew a $1 Billion sponsorship from Paris Olympics after the controversial opening ceremony.

If your looking for electronics…may I suggest these guys…🤭 Samsung Withdraws $1 Billion Sponsorship from Paris Olympics, “Woke Agenda”https://t.co/A3ZlgZgzUA pic.twitter.com/YufEDTWKNG — 0️⃣BlackBetty ⚓️ (@BabyD1111229) July 29, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Olympic boxer Angela Carini of Italy quit her match against opponent Imane Khelif of Algeria after spending under one minute in the ring, The Associated Press reported. Carini cried in the ring after the match and did not shake Khelif’s hand after the match.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Samsung has ended their partnership with the Paris Olympics. The post shared a photo of the controversial opening ceremony and a photo of a Samsung building.

The caption reads, “If your looking for electronics…may I suggest these guys…Samsung Withdraws $1 Billion Sponsorship from Paris Olympics, ‘Woke Agenda.'”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called SpaceXMania. The article claims that due to the backlash of the controversial performance at the opening ceremony, the company pulled funding.

The website shares a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up.”

Furthermore, Samsung is currently listed as a partner of the Paris Olympics. (RELATED: Is Video Of Cathedral Fireworks From The Torch Lighting Ceremony In Paris?)

This is not the first time the 2024 Olympics has been the center of misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Lebron James was rejected from being the flag bearer during the event.