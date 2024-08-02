FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Predates Recent Killing Of Hamas Leader

A viral video shared on X purports to show the location where Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed.

Where did Ismail Haniyeh go?

Everywhere in this location.

Islam is religion of peace

Haniyeh became pieces. pic.twitter.com/mnMsIebFFo — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 31, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The video was originally shared to X in April 2024 by Reaccion Nacional and shows the aftermath of an Israeli operation that killed Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Fact Check:

Haniyeh was killed on July 31 by an explosive device that had been smuggled into a guesthouse in Iran where he was staying, according to The New York Times. Both Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death, USA Today reported.

The X video, viewed over 130,000 times, purports to show the location where Haniyeh was killed. “Where did Ismail Haniyeh go? Everywhere in this location. Islam is [a] religion of peace. Haniyeh became pieces,” the video’s caption reads. In the video, a group of workers walks through a large pile of debris. A cloud of smoke can be seen billowing from the rubble.

The claim is false. The video was originally shared to X in April 2024 by Reaccion Nacional and shows the aftermath of an Israeli operation that killed Zahedi.

“BREAKING NEWS: This is how the Iranian embassy remained. An Israeli operation in Damascus killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of Iran’s top terrorist officials. LONG LIVE ISRAEL!!!,” the video’s caption reads.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports about Haniyeh’s death. Actually, the opposite is true.

On July 31, Misbar debunked the claim. The outlet also indicated the video was originally shared on X in April 2024 and showed Zahedi’s death, not Haniyeh’s. Zahedi was killed when Israel fired multiple missiles at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, according to Al Jazeera. (RELATED: Video Showing Venezuelan Protest Is From 2017)

In addition, the viral X video has neither been referenced on the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website nor its associated Facebook and X accounts.

