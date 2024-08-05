FACT CHECK: No, JD Vance’s Wife Did Not Call Kamala Harris A ‘DEI Hire’

A post shared on Facebook claims the wife of Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance, Usha Vance, made a post calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “DEI hire.”

Verdict: False

The post is fabricated. The account has since been suspended and the Vance team confirmed to Reuters that it was a fake.

Fact Check:

J.D. Vance revealed he was asked if he had any “secret family” during the vice presidential vetting process, according to Business Insider. He described the question as “bizarre” and “intrusive,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports that Harris is only in her position because of her identity. The post shared a screenshot of the alleged post which shows an account allegedly run by Usha Vance. The handle in the screenshot is @UshaChilukuri_ and the post calls Harris a “DEI hire,” with DEI standing for “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

“You can support Kamala or not based on your personal political views, but she was absolutely a DEI hire,” the post reads, in part. “Biden said specifically that he would only pick a female VP of color. That is 100% DEI, racist and sexist.”

“Vance’s wife doubles down on the racism. How quaint,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Accidentally Refer To JD Vance As ‘JD Wentworth’)

This is not a genuine post, however. The account that made the post has since been suspended. Vance’s office confirmed to Reuters that the account was fake. While J.D. Vance has a verified X account, Check Your Fact could not locate one for Usha Vance.

There are no credible news reports about Usha Vance calling Harris a DEI hire.

Check Your Fact reached out to Vance’s office for comment.