FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Misidentifies Suspect Who Allegedly Committed Southport, UK Stabbings

A post shared on Facebook identifies Ali Al-Shakati as the 17-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed three young children at a dance class in Southport, U.K.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. On August 1, Reuters identified Axel Rudakubana as the suspect who allegedly committed the stabbing.

Fact Check:

Dozens of people were arrested during a weekend protest following the recent Southport stabbing, which killed three children, according to CNN. Protests have been sparked as a result of social media posts that claimed the suspect “was an immigrant who had arrived in the U.K. illegally,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Ali Al-Shakati is the teenager who allegedly stabbed and killed three young children at a dance class in Southport, U.K.

“17-year-old Ali Al-Shakati from Banks has been arrested in connection with the Southport stabbings and is currently in police custody. Ali-Al-Shakati, was on the MI6 watch list. And Starmer [is] going to release 90k illegal immigrants within our communities who are unvetted,” the post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, reads.

The claim is false. On July 29, the Merseyside Police Department issued a statement indicating they’d arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the Southport stabbings. The statement did not include the suspect’s name.

“We can confirm that a 17-year-old male from Banks, who was arrested in connection to the stabbing in Southport this morning, Monday 29 July, remains in police custody and will be questioned about the incident,” the statement reads in part.

Likewise, the name Ali Al-Shakati does not appear on the Merseyside Police Department’s social media accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the name Ali Al-Shakati referenced in any credible news reports about the stabbing. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 31, U.K.-based outlet Full Fact reported the Facebook post had incorrectly identified the suspect.

Furthermore, on August 1, Reuters identified Rudakubana as the suspect who allegedly committed the stabbing. The Times and Sky News have also since identified the suspect as Rudakubana. (RELATED: No, This Image Does Not Show Female Police Officer Injured In Manchester Airport Incident)

Rudakubana has been charged with “three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and one of possession of a bladed article,” according to the same article from Reuters.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Merseyside Police Department for comment.