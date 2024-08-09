FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show British Police Raiding the Home of an Anti-Immigration Protester?

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims to show police in the U.K. raiding the home of a suspected anti-immigration protester as part of a crackdown on participants in the recent riots across the country.

Police in Manchester raid into homes of those they consider “Far Right” They are literally tracking down British natives who participated in Protests. pic.twitter.com/fXWHGY9PAz — FlameThrower (@amwogakhalwale) August 7, 2024

Verdict: False

The video took place in May 2024, predating the current riots in Britain. Police were raiding a home in Manchester as part of a drug bust at the time.

Fact Check:

Anti-immigration demonstrations in the U.K. turned violent after misinformation regarding the suspect in the Taylor Swift-themed dance class knife attack circulated online, with demonstrators attacking a hotel that was housing asylum seekers, according to The Washington Post. Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned “far-right thuggery” in response to the violent demonstrations, vowing that those who partook in the riots “will face the full force of the law,” Reuters reported.

The post, shared on X, appears to show officers in the U.K. sawing through the front door of a residence before knocking it down with a battery ram. Text within the video reads, “22 Arrests made by Manchester police.”

“Police in Manchester raid into homes of those they consider ‘Far Right’,” the post’s caption reads. “They are literally tracking down British natives who participated in Protests.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Misidentifies Suspect Who Allegedly Committed Southport, UK Stabbings)

The video predates the recent anti-immigration riots and was part of an anti-drug operation. A reverse image search conducted by Check Your Fact found the same video on YouTube, dated May 15, 2024, with the title, “Police raid 22 addresses across Manchester for drug related offences.”

At least 300 officers were involved in the Piccadilly Gardens area of Manchester, as part of Operation Vulcan, according to Yahoo! News, citing the Manchester Evening News. At least 23 warrants were executed and led to the arrest of 24 suspects, the outlet reported at the time.

Operation Vulcan was initiated in November 2022, which sought to break up organized crime groups that were being utilized for money laundering, drug trade and “modern-day slavery,” according to the Manchester Local Care Organization. Manchester police, in a statement, said as of November 2023, the operation netted “1040 tonnes of counterfeit goods…worth an estimated £143.5 million.”

Misinformation surrounding the recent riots in the U.K. has been circulating online. Check Your Fact debunked at least one of the initial claims allegedly unveiling the identity of the knife attack suspect.