FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Fox Business Broadcast About Tim Walz’s ‘Communist Agenda’?

An image shared on X allegedly shows a Fox News broadcast saying that Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz’s “communist agenda” includes school lunches for “unemployed minors,” among other things.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine broadcast. The image originates from a political humor subreddit where it was labeled as satire.

Fact Check:

A YouGov survey found that Walz’s rate of approval has risen to a net favorability rating of +11, which was just +1 last month, according to Newsweek. In contrast, former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, saw his net favorability drop from -6 to -9 in two YouGov surveys from July, the outlet reported.

A viral X photo appears to show a Fox Business broadcast about Walz, calling his agenda “communist.” It shows a headshot of Walz and a Fox Business logo along with bullet points that are allegedly part of his “communist agenda.”

These bullet points include “unsupervised female health decisions,” “rampant LGBTQIA+ rights” and “school lunches for unemployed minors.”

The caption reads, “COMMUNISM!!!”

Comments in reply to the post believed it to be genuine. “Unemployed minor? Are they supprting (sic) child labor?” one user wrote.

This image has been digitally fabricated, however. The image appears to stem from the subreddit r/PoliticalHumor where it has a label that reads “It’s satire.”

“This did not air on Fox Business,” a Fox spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Did Tim Walz Respond To An X User’s Comment With Their Relationship Status?)

The graphic showing Walz’s picture along with the bullet points resembles one seen in a Fox 26 Houston video around the 1:48 timestamp. It does not say “communist agenda” and has none of the bullet points seen in the fabricated image. Instead, it gives information about Walz such as “six terms in U.S. House of Representatives” and “governor during George Floyd death, civil unrest.”

Walz’s record has come into question before. Check Your Fact analyzed a tweet from Republican Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber in which he outlined Walz’s record.