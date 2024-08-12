FACT CHECK: Does Photo Show Protesters In The Home of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of protestors living in the home of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Verdict: False

The image dates back to 2022 in the Sri Lankan presidential palace.

Fact Check:

Hasina resigned from her position as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister and fled to India due to massive protests led by students, which saw hundreds of deaths throughout Bangladesh, BBC News reported. Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh, his cabinet includes students that led protests against the former holder of the position.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows protesters after Hasina was ousted in Bangladesh. The image shows three men on a bed, allegedly in Hasina’s bedroom, as they look at their phones.

The caption reads, “Scenes from Sheikh. Hasina’s Bedroom.”

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to 2022 when protesters were lying in the Sri Lankan presidential palace.

The Sri Lankan President fled the country and soon his mansion was stormed by celebratory demonstrators, according to NPR. Many of those who occupied the palace posted their activities while inside to social media. (RELATED: Video Showing Venezuelan Protest Is From 2017)

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Hasina, was recently ousted after 15 years, The Associated Press reported. Hindu believers in the country fear they may be misconstrued as her supporters due to her strong ties with India, according to the outlet.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Hasina, was recently ousted after 15 years, The Associated Press reported. Hindu believers in the country fear they may be misconstrued as her supporters due to her strong ties with India, according to the outlet.