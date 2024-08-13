FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Pro-Trump Rally In Tokyo?

A post shared on X claims to show a rally in Tokyo, Japan, supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Thousands of Japanese have lined the streets of Tokyo this morning to celebrate Trump’s return to X. pic.twitter.com/7Mss27EsFl — Callisto Roll (@callistoroll) August 13, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from January 2021, not 2024.

Fact Check:

Japan is reportedly worried about a second Trump presidency, should he be voted in during November’s elections, with author William Pesek suggesting the country was the victim of “collateral damage” during a trade war under his administration, according to CNBC. Concern about the future of the U.S. military presence in the region has also been a focal point, the outlet reported.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show a recent rally in downtown Tokyo in support of the former president. Several rally-goers can be seen holding American flags and pro-Trump signage, with one wearing a mask in the form of Trump.

“Thousands of Japanese have lined the streets of Tokyo this morning to celebrate Trump’s return to X,” The post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does Photo Show Protesters In The Home of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister?)

The video is three years old, predating Trump’s return to the social media platform. The original footage was uploaded to YouTube by Reuters in January 2021, titled “Pro-Trump supporters march in Tokyo,” shortly before the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots took place.

The rally was part of an international “Stop The Steal” movement that centered around false and unfounded claims regarding the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, according to The Washington Post. The crowd chanted “fight for Trump,” and held signs that accused then-President-elect Joe Biden of “treason,” the outlet reported.

Allies for the former president have told Japanese and South Korean officials that Trump plans to “encourage” ties between all three nations, Reuters reported in June 2024. Japanese officials have also urged the Trump campaign to not “cut a deal” with China if a Trump administration were to take shape, according to the outlet in February 2024.