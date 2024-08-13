FACT CHECK: Did Trump Share Post About The Amount Of People Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Compared To Him?

A post shared on social media purports that Former President Donald Trump posted that Kyle Rittenhouse murdered more people than he did.

Verdict: False

The post is fake.

Fact Check:

A formal probe into the attempted assassination of Trump has been started, letters regarding the investigation have been sent to Alejando Mayorkas and Merrick Garland, Fox News reported. Briefings are to be held in the coming days with the assigned task force holding “subpoena power,” according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook purports Trump made a post that compared the amount of people they have killed. The post shows a screenshot of the alleged post which shows it received over 8,000 likes.

The post reads, “Sad to see Kyle Rittenhouse, who I supported after he murdered more people than me, literally, has gone woke and didn’t vote for me. If it were up to me, he’d be in jail! Ungrateful! This country needs loyalty, not betrayal. Make America Great Again!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of this post on Trump’s authentic Truth Social account. The post appears to have originated from a satirical X account.

Dear MAGA, and Kyle Rittenhouse, I hate messy breakups. I’m sorry to see you go through this. Even Trump is upset. pic.twitter.com/kuvxriy5sW — Agent Self FBI (@AgentSelf99B) August 2, 2024

The account’s bio reads, “Deep State Director and FBI: (sometimes I post parody and satire) you’re responsible for determining what reality is, and what it isn’t. Not me! NOT A FED.”

Rittenhouse did share his support for Trump in an Aug. 2 X post. However, before this post Rittenhouse posted a video that speaking out against Trump saying he is, “Bad for the Second Amendment.” (RELATED: Image Of Trump Posing With Black Female Supporters Is Ai-Generated)

This is not the first time misinformation about a candidate has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Fox Business broadcasted a list titled “Tim Walz’s Communist Agenda.”