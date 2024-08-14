FACT CHECK: No, X Post Criticizing Elon Musk Is Not From Donald Trump

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims to show former President Donald Trump criticizing X CEO Elon Musk’s handling of his recent “spaces” interview.

IT APPEARS THINGS DIDN’T GO WELL FOR DONALD ON HIS X INTERVIEW AS HE TRASHES MUSK. WILL THIS END THEIR SHORT-LIVED LOVE AFFAIR pic.twitter.com/0X1OW2ttQN — Fernando Oliver, Esq. (@Fernand46357857) August 13, 2024

Verdict: False

The post is from a fake account impersonating Trump. The account has since been suspended.

Fact Check:

Musk held an exclusive interview with the former president on X’s “spaces” function, discussing various topics such as the economy and immigration, according to The New York Times. The interview was marred by some technical glitches and audio issues, the outlet reported. Musk claimed on X that the issues stemmed from a “DDoS attack.”

The post on X claims to show a tweet from Trump harshly criticizing Musk for asking specific questions during the interview and for the audio problems that occurred. “The ‘interview’ on X tonight was a disgrace to the flag,” the post reads in part. “Almost worse than burning because I was asked many rude questions from ‘Rocket Boy’ Elon Musk who would be nothing without me.” (RELATED: Did Trump Share Post About The Amount Of People Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Compared To Him?)

The post did not come from Trump’s official X account. There are numerous issues with the formatting of the post, including the date “Aug. 122, 2024” and the account name being @realDonaldTramp. The account cited in the post is now suspended.

A view of Trump’s official account, @realDonaldTrump, shows no such tweet being posted, critical or praising Musk’s interview with him. In addition, the most recent archive of the page, at the time of publication, does not indicate the post ever existed.

Misinformation regarding Trump’s social media activity has increased during the election cycle. Check Your Fact recently debunked a false post claiming to show Trump distancing himself from Kyle Rittenhouse, stating he “murdered more people than me.”