FACT CHECK: No, Kamala Harris Did Not Publish A Derogatory Tweet About Barron Trump’s Friend Bo Loudon

A screenshot shared on Instagram purports to show a derogatory tweet about Barron Trump’s friend and video creator Bo Loudon from 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. An advanced search of Harris’ verified X account does not generate the purported tweet. There is no other evidence Harris made the purported remark.

Loudon is reportedly helping 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump court Gen Z voters, according to The Independent. Loudon and Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump are “pinpointing which influencers and content creators might help Trump garner support amongst young voters,” the outlet reported.

The screenshot, which has received over 200 likes as of writing, purports to show a derogatory tweet about Loudon from Harris. “Wow. Barron Trump’s ignant [sic] 17 year old MAGA Republican friend @BoLoudon is disgusting. He wears a ‘Biden Loves Minors’ shirt that mocks BLM – pure racism! I want him banned. Do NOT follow him!” the purported tweet attributed to Harris reads.

The claim is false. An advanced search of Harris’ verified X account does not generate the purported tweet. Likewise, the remark also does not appear on Harris’ campaign website, her verified Facebook and Instagram accounts, or her verified government X account.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Harris made the remark. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 14, Politifact reported the claim was false.

Furthermore, Loudon has not publicly commented on the claim via his verified social media accounts. Former President Donald Trump has not addressed the claim, either. (RELATED: No, X Post Criticizing Elon Musk Is Not From Donald Trump)

A similar iteration of the claim circulated on Instagram on July 28, according to USA Today. “I am DISGUSTED by @BoLoudon’s SEXIST call to prosecute our first DEI Secret Service Woman Director. Bo is a 17 year old RACIST – it’s BLACK LIVES MATTER, not ‘Biden Loves Minors!’ DO NOT follow him!” that iteration, which also purported to show a tweet from Harris, reads. A Harris campaign spokesperson denied the claim’s validity, indicating the purported tweet is “obviously not real,” according to the outlet.

Check Your Fact has contacted Harris’ spokesperson for comment.