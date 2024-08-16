FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Does Not Show Usha Vance’s Response To Her Husband’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Remark

An image shared on Facebook claims to show Usha Chilukuri Vance’s response to her husband 2024 Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance’s “childless cat ladies” remark.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. There is no evidence Chilukuri Vance made the purported remark, and a Vance spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Vance has agreed to debate 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on October 1, according to Fox News. The debate is set to be hosted by CBS News in New York, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show Chilukuri Vance’s response to her husband’s “childless cat ladies remark.” “‘My husband did not intend to insult all childless women; his remarks were aimed only at those who choose to be childless, not at those who are trying and unable to have children,'” the purported remark attributed to Chilukuri Vance reads. The image does not include a source to support its claim.

The claim is false. While Chilukuri Vance did recently respond to her husband’s “childless cat ladies” remark, she did not share the comment that appears via the Facebook image. According to an August 5 article from the New York Post, Chilukuri Vance told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt that her husband was trying to make a point about the impact of leadership on parents.

“The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive. What is it about our leadership and the way that they think about the world that makes it so hard sometimes for parents?” Chilukuri Vance said, according to the outlet.

Chilukuri Vance also said her husband “would never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family.”

“We have lots of friends who have been in that position. It is challenging and never ever anything that anyone would want to mock or make fun of,” she explained, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: No, J.D. Vance’s Wife Did Not Call Kamala Harris A ‘DEI Hire’)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 15, Reuters reported the claim was false. Additionally, Vance has not publicly commented on the claim.

Furthermore, Parker Magid, a spokesperson for Vance, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“That is a false quote,” Magid said.

The claim made via the Facebook image follows a 2021 interview between Vance and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in which Vance remarked that the U.S. was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”