FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Attributes Quote About Celine Dion To Lara Trump

A viral post shared on Threads claims to show a quote about Canadian singer Celine Dion from Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair and daughter-in-law of 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump.

Post by @neilgerardo6710 View on Threads

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The claim originally circulated on X, formerly Twitter, where it was shared by a user who posts satirical content, according to USA Today. Lara Trump did not make the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Lara Trump blamed the “deep state” for a recent glitch that impacted former President Trump’s August 12 interview with Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, according to The Hill. The younger Trump made the comment during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has garnered over 20,000 likes as of writing, claims to show a quote about Dion from Lara Trump. “We don’t give a damn about a letter from Non-American Celine Dion. I’ll sing the song myself. No one can stop this Titanic,” the purported quote from Lara Trump reads. The post does not include a source to support its claim.

The claim is false and is not referenced on any of Lara Trump’s verified social media accounts. The claim also does not appear on her website for her online show, “The Right View.” Likewise, former President Trump has not publicly commented on the claim via his official website, his verified social media accounts, or his TRUTH Social account.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 14, USA Today reported the claim was false. According to the outlet, the claim originally circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, and was posted by a user who shares satirical content. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Recent Pro-Trump Rally In Tokyo?)

Furthermore, RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko denied the claim’s validity to the outlet, indicating that Lara Trump “did not say the quote in question.”

The claim appears to have circulated online following a statement shared by Dion, who objected to former President Trump’s use of her song, “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme for the movie “Titanic,” during a recent campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, according to NBC News.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” Dion’s statement began.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. …And really, THAT song?,” it continued, the outlet reported.

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

Check Your Fact has contacted the RNC for comment.